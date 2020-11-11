Nigeria/Sierra Leone: Afcon 2022 Qualifier 16 Players Light Up Eagles' Training Ahead Clash With Sierra Leone

Sixteen Super Eagles players yesterday started Nigeria's preparations ahead of the clash with Leone Stars of Sierra Leone at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City on Friday.

Amongst the 16 players that trained for the first time on the lush playing turf of the newly refurbished arena include; Captain Ahmed Musa, William Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun, Kevin Akpoguma, Sebastin Osigwe, Zaidu Sanusi, Tyronne Ebuehi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Maduka Okoye, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Chidozie Awaziem, Kelechi Iheanacho and Emmanuel Dennis.

Two other players who arrived the country but yet to land at the team's Eterna Hotel camp in Benin City were Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze and Paul Onuachu of KRC Genk.

Both players were at the Nigeria Football Federation's partnership signing ceremony with CIG Motors yesterday. GAC Motors became the Official Automobile partners of the NFF with the sealing of the deal.

According to the newly appointed Media Officer of the Super Eagles, Babafemi Raji, the spirit in camp is very high with all the players promising to give their best in the double header matches with Sierra Leone.

Speaking on behalf of his teammates after the evening training, Captain of the team, Ahmed Musa said all the players in camp were happy and just waiting for Friday to come.

" As you can see we are all happy with everyone ready to give his best to the team. We are waiting for Friday to go into the field to pick the maximum points and fly into Freetown to also win to make our qualification a sure bet even before the remaining two games," observed Musa who recently ended his contract at Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr.

He admitted that the two friendlies Nigeria played against Algeria and Tunisia helped a great deal in showing the quality in the youngsters recently added to the Super Eagles.

"As you can see from the last friendlies we played in Austria, the coach gave everybody the opportunity to come show what they have to offer. Now, we have a bunch of super talented players who have added value to the team. We are all waiting for Friday to make Nigerians happy," concludes Musa.

The Leone Stars are expected to fly into Nigeria today ahead of the fixture on Friday in Benin City.

The match scheduled for 5pm is to be played behind closed gates on the order of CAF as part of the measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

