Kenya: Heavy Rains Create New Fault Lines in Rift Valley

Heavy rainfall in parts of the Rift Valley is causing worry among the residents who are now staring at geographical threats.

Geologists have attributed the recent geological process witnessed in parts of Nakuru and Naivasha areas to the heavy downpour in the regions.

Nakuru County, for instance, has witnessed land formation processes, which have left a trail of destruction to property and infrastructure, causing panic among residents.

A recent case occurred on Thursday evening where a wide sinkhole was formed when part of the ground sank at London area along the Nakuru-Kabarak road.

A deep open ground left communication cables and water pipes exposed while part of the road was eaten away.

An electric post, which stood right at the point where the ground sank, was also swallowed into the hole, forcing Kenya Power to retrieve it to avert any danger.

This was the second time in a year that the region was experiencing the land forming process, which came as a shock to the residents.

In May, a similar incident occurred at Koinange, Shabab and Kaptembwa estates where huge cracks cut across roads in the populous Nakuru West Sub-County.

Also in 2018, at White House area in Bahati Sub-County, another incident occurred where cracks extending about 40 metres long and five feet wide developed in parts of the estate which is located at the foot of the Menengai crater.

Buildings at risk

Geologists have pointed out that a large part of Nakuru has cracks and fissures that pose danger to tall buildings and that soil in the region and its environs is unconsolidated as a result of past eruptions from the Menengai crater.

Engineer Paul Ngugi, who is a member of the task force formed by the Nakuru county government to study the faultlines and map out the extent of the fissures, argues that there could be movements deep within the earth's crust that have resulted in zones of weakness extending to the surface in parts of the Rift Valley.

Mr Ngugi, who is also the Rift Valley Regional Manager at the Geothermal Development Company, said the base of the Rift Valley has numerous underground cracks, which often collapse due to erosion.

He said the areas around London, Shabab, industrial area and Rhonda lie on grounds with many underground faults which are prone to collapsing.

Another area that has experienced a similar phenomenon is Mai Mahiu in Naivasha.

"Some of these underground faults run deep into the ground and when water finds its way into them, they collapse due to erosion. Anybody living on these areas should be alert especially during these times when we are experiencing heavy rains," said Mr Ngugi.

The engineer advised that caution should be taken when one is constructing houses in these areas, saying the buildings are likely to collapse due to the faults.

He urged the county government not to approve high-rise buildings in those areas.

"The collapse of the fissures causes cracks on the building walls, making them weak," he said.

The Nakuru government has now issued an advisory to its residents to be wary of a possible danger.

Deputy Governor Dr Eric Korir on Friday urged residents to be careful as they carry out their activities around the area.

According to the deputy county boss, a team of experts from KenGen and GDC tasked by the Nakuru county government to study the faultlines and map out the extent of the fissures is expected to hand over its report soon to enable the county make appropriate recommendations.

"We are telling our people staying around these areas to be careful because there has been so much rainfall which is likely to trigger similar incidents," said Dr Korir.

In the meantime, Dr Korir said the county will embark on filling up the sinkhole to prevent it from causing danger to the public.