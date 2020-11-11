Kenya: Shabana Duo Join Sony Sugar

National Super League (NSL) side Shabana FC's captain Wycliffe Nyangechi has joined Sony Sugar FC on a two-year contract.

Nyangechi, a central defender, was among 13 players the club had released ahead of the new season that is slated to commence on November 28. The other player who has also signed for the millers from the Kisii County team is Peter Ogechi, a midfielder.

According to the club's team manager Elijah Sani, the club has also signed 16 new players with an average age of 22 years in a move aimed at bolstering the squad.

The club is reorganising the playing unit as they are targeting promotion to the top flight league.

"We have a team consisting of 30 players since we retained 14 players that we had last season. I believe this will be the best team Shabana has ever produced in the recent past," Sani told Nation Sport on phone on Tuesday.

While confirming the signing, Sony Sugar team manager Emmanuel Geno said they will be banking on the two arrivals in their promotion ambitions.

"It is true that Nyangechi and Ogechi have signed a two-year contract with us. We hope they will assist the team to compete well in the second tier," he said. Nyangechi had captained the Kisii side for two years.

The experienced captain had joined the Kisii side in 2017 and assisted them to seal promotion to the second tier the following year. He has also featured for Western Stima and Ushuru.

"I really wished to stay longer at Shabana and seal promotion to the top league with them. However, in football anything can happen and you have to accept it. I promise my new team the best of my services," said Nyangechi.