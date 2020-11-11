South Africa: Zapiro's 2020 - South Africa's Top Cartoonist Reflects On the Year

analysis

It's universally agreed that 2020 has been a crazy year - and for that reason, something of a gift to the world's cartoonists. With the release of his 2020 annual, Zapiro took webinar audiences on a cartoon tour of the past 12 months.

The cover of Zapiro's 2020 annual - Do the Macorona - features ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule, drawn taking possession of a swag bag labelled "Covid-19 funds". The image could not be more topical, given the news broken by Daily Maverick's Scorpio that Magashule is to be arrested in a matter of days.

Corruption and Covid-19 are topics that feature heavily in Zapiro's overview of the last 12 months - but it's easy to forget that a lot else has taken place too.

"Exactly a year ago, this is what happened," Zapiro told Daily Maverick webinar audiences on Tuesday night, showing a cartoon of Siya Kolisi's Boks ascending from the sky like superheroes fresh from winning the 2019 World Cup.

"It's hard to imagine what has happened in a year since then."

Zapiro - real name Jonathan Shapiro - reminded the audience that even before the coronavirus hit South Africa, 2020 was shaping up to be a rough...