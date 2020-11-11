Kenya: Ex-Kenya International Linked With Wazito Coaching Job

Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Nicholas Muyoti has clarified that he is just in talks with Wazito over the possibility of taking over as their new tactician, but denied any concrete deal had been struck.

Speaking on phone from Kakamega Monday, Muyoti said he has advised Wazito officials to put on hold any negotiations until he is done with his father's funeral. Wazito on Monday fired their entire technical bench led by coach Fred Ambani.

"It is true Wazito's top brass contacted me and I asked if I could take over as their head coach, but like I have just told you, my father passed on last week and I am in the process of giving him a decent send off so I will not engage in any further discussions for now," Muyoti said.

The former Kenya international was quick to add that he will not hesitate to take over as Wazito head coach if their terms suit him.

"I'm still the Kakamega Homeboyz coach. In fact, I oversaw a training session this morning but let me first conclude my father's funeral then we see what they have to offer," said the former Thika United, AFC Leopards and Nzoia Sugar coach said.

Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula castigated Wazito for initiating negotiations with Muyoti through the back door, but said they have no problem releasing him if he gets a better deal.

"We can't hold on to Muyoti if he decides to leave us. Since he has a running contract with us, the laid down procedures have to be followed lawfully. He has not informed me that he wants to leave, but if it is true, then we wish him all the best. However, I wouldn't be surprised if Wazito fires him after a few games," said Shimanyula.

Apart from Muyoti, Wazito are also courting Jeff Odongo to be team's new assistant coach.

Odongo has previously had stints at Kisumu All Starts and Muhoroni Youth in the same capacity and will be taking over from Salim Babu who was Ambani's assistant, should he accept the role.

Former Harambee Stars goalkeeper Matthew Ottamax, has been appointed as the club's goalkeeper trainer, taking over from Elias Otieno.

Ambani becomes the sixth coach to leave Wazito after the exit of British coach Stewart Hall on July 6. Harambee Stars Under-20 coach Stanley Okumbi, Fred Ouna, Hamisi Abdalla and Melis Medo have all also coached the club.

Lost the dressing room

On Monday, Wazito Sporting Director Stephen Ochiel clarified that coach Fred Ambani and the entire bench were sacked after they lost the dressing room due to wrangles with the players.

He accused Ambani of creating a bad relationship with players, whom he claimed had started missing training sessions and were also threatening to end their contracts and leave the club.

"I want to deny the unfounded claims being peddled that Ambani and the technical bench were fired because they had opposed my plans to bring unqualified players at the club. The main reason for their exit was because they had lost control of the dressing room and players had even taken up the issue with us," Ochiel told Nation Sport.

He cited the friendly match between Wazito and Zoo Kericho last week where he claimed 19 players turned up out of the 31-member squad.

"Even our boss, Ricardo Badoer was tired of him (Ambani) because he has had a very bad working relationship with previous coaches who left like Stewart Hall and Stanley Okumbi. If he is a good coach let him look for another team," he added.

Ochiel also accused Ambani of disrespecting the club hierarchy by picking up issues with Badoer and not consulting with the club CEO and his office.

Nonetheless, he promised that Ambani and his team will be paid their salaries for the next two months according to their contractual terms and that Badoer had given his nod for the new appointments.

Ambani had told Nation Sport that he exited the club because of the differences that arose in signing of players, saying the technical bench were not given a free hand in their acquisition.

"I personally decided to leave the team due to some rifts. I am still finalising my exit from the club and therefore cannot divulge much, but it is all down to the way in which the club signed a lot of players without involving the technical bench in the decision-making process," he said.

"The working environment was not conducive and it was a disaster waiting to happen. If you demand for results from the bench, then you must give them the freehand to choose players they think can deliver," he added.