THE 12th Parliament has endorsed Kongwa MP Job Ndugai as Speaker of the 12th National Assembly with 99.7 percent of all votes cast.

Out of 345, Mr Ndugai garnered 344 votes to reclaim his seat.

Speaking shortly after the election, the politician insisted that the 12th Parliament should focus on development agendas for betterment of Wananchi.

The newly elected MPs are sworn in as the Parliament kicks off today.