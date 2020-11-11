Tanzania/Zimbabwe: Under17 to Play Zimbabwe in Cosafa Cup

NATIONAL Under-17 Women soccer team will today play Zimbabwe at Wolfson Stadium at Port Elizabeth. Under Edna Lema, the local ladies are leading with six points, similar to Zambia but they differ in goals difference.

The local ladies have scored 12 goals and conceded four goals while Zambia have scored four goals and conceded two goals.

Zambia will on Tuesday take on pointless Comoro. Hosts, South Africa who have three points have one last game against Comoro while Zimbabwe will finish their assignment against Zambia.

The championship is being played on a league basis as two top teams will play in the final.

Meanwhile, Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) secretary general, Kidao Wilfred has hailed the Under-17 ladies for demolishing South Africa 6-1.

"We are very much pleased with a big victory against South Africa," he said.

The team's head coach, Lema has insisted that it is important to win today in order to proceed to the final.

"Its important to beat Zimbabwe today and we are highly spirited to do so," she said. The local ladies previously beat Comoro 5-1 before losing 1-2 to Zambia.

They later demolished South Africa 6-1 at the weekend. Meanwhile, Twiga Stars (in group C-with three points) are waiting for their fate to be decided by Botswana vs Zimbabwe match results.

Zimbabwe, who share the spoil with Twiga will play pointless Botswana.