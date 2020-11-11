Sudan: Arman Calls for Building National Professional Army

Damazine — The Chairman of the Advance Delegation of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front, Yasser Arman has called for patient to overcome the difficulties of transition.

Arman addressing the masses of the Blue Nile, at Damazine Stadium, today, stressed the necessity for the collective work of the entire component to build the home land.

He called for building a Sudanese professional army away from political motivation, revealing that the People's Movement will turn into political party and abandon its army in favor of one professional national army.