Sudan: Radio Dabanga Poll - Most Sudanese Youths Reject Quotas for Legislative Council

Sudan — A poll by Radio Dabanga shows that a large majority of Sudanese youths reject the idea of quotas in forming the Legislative Council, which has become the transitional government's next task after the signing of the Juba Peace Agreement.

This was evidenced by a poll conducted by Radio Dabanga about the forming of the Legislative Council.

Although the segment surveyed in the Radio Dabanga poll could not claim to fully represent the opinion of the Sudanese street, the answers to the questionnaire show a strong trend that rejects the idea of quotas in forming the Legislative Council. 69 per cent of the group interviewed answered that they do not agree to form the Legislative Council based on the quota formula.

In contrast, 30 per cent believe that quotas are the only possible formula that can be relied upon in forming the Legislative Council.

Another question about the members of the appointed Legislative Council, and whether they fully represent the interests of the revolution, a majority of 57 per cent of the total number of respondents answered that the Legislative Council does not represent the interests of the revolution if it is formed by appointed members.

Another segment, 32 per cent, agreed that the Legislative Council will represent the interests of the revolution even if the appointment method was adopted to fill its seats.

A large majority (68 per cent) of participants in the poll expressed their agreement that the military does not have an interest in the establishment of the Legislative Council to assume the role of monitoring and enacting laws, however 27 per cent of the participants said that they do not agree with this hypothesis.

Most of the respondents are youths from all states of Sudan. The largest participation came from Kassala, followed by North Darfur, Khartoum, El Gedaref, and West Kordofan.

