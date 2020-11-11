Gambia: Counting On the Spot Is the Best Way to Prevent Electoral Dispute

10 November 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

When The Elections Act introduced counting at each polling station under section 75 of the Elections act, it became clear that disputes regarding results would be minimized.

In fact, section 80 of the elections Act states very clearly that : "the Commission shall display a signed copy of the results of the vote of each polling centre outside the polling centre."

This counting on the spot is what enabled all the parties to know the results of the presidential election before the final declaration was made by the IEC. That is why Jammeh initially conceded in good faith, but later changed his mind.

Three days have elapsed since the declaration of results of the Niamina West and Ker Jarga By elections and no party or person has indicated any intension to challenge the results in court.

Counting on the spot is god practice and should be retained forever in conducting elections in the Gambia.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.