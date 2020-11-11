Somalia: Hirshabelle Tightens Security in Jowhar Ahead of Polls On Wednesday

Security in Jowhar the headquarter of Middle Shabelle region in the south of Somalia has been tightened in the town ahead of the upcoming HirShabelle presidential and vice-presidential elections.

Additional police and military forces have reportedly been deployed on the city's streets, inspecting various vehicles.

The troops are also conducting operations in the neighbourhoods of Jowhar, the capital of Middle Shabelle region.

The presidential candidates of HirShabelle state are nearing as candidates speeches is underway.

Up to four candidates are running for the presidency and vice presidency, namely: -

1. Candidate Ali Abdullahi Hussein (Gudlawe) who was the former vice president who is currently running for the presidency

2-Candidate Abdirahman Jim'ale Osman who is also running for the presidency of HirShabelle.

3-Candidate Yusuf Ahmed Hagar Dabaged running for vice president of HirShabelle.

4-Candidate Mohamed Mohamud Abdulle who is also running for the post of vice president of HirShabelle.

However, Ali Gudlawe is expected to run for president for the next four years, while his deputy is likely to be Yusuf Dabage, a former governor of Hiran region in central Somalia.