Zimbabwe: Stop Soiling Ginimbi's Legacy With Ritual Lies

The late Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure's close circle of friends has broken its silence over rumours spreading like wildfire that the deceased died as a result of rituals gone wrong.

Kadungure died on Sunday in a fiery road traffic accident with three other associates.

In a statement, Kadungure's friends bemoaned the rumours soiling their colleagues' legacy querying why no one asked his source of wealth while he was still alive only to speculate at the time of his death.

"As Genius Kadungure close friendship circle... we ask social media and all platforms spreading falsehoods about Ginimbi's wealth (to) seek first the truth before fabricating rituals and coffins and cults around his legacy," said the associates' spokesperson Ronald Muzambe.

He added, "We all had 36 years to know and understand Ginimbi and his numerous sources of wealth. If no one asked him while he was alive, why speculate now that he is dead."

The statement went on to narrate Kadungere's humble beginnings saying...

"Many may not know this, but at the beginning of his entrepreneurial journey, Genius would order muriwo (covo and rape) from the villagers in Domboshava and sell it in town, which is testament to the determination of the man.

"His tangible assets and companies that generated income for him are there for everyone to see. It is common knowledge that Genius was one of the earliest resellers of LP-gas in Zimbabwe, and he had successful companies in Botswana as well," reads the statement.

In conclusion, the associates pleaded with the public to practise restrain and give Kadungure the send off he deserves.

"To break the cycle of poverty we need to do better as a society. The colonisation of the mind is a terrible thing. Please may we gather the little humanity we have left in us to give this legend a great send-off with respect to his friends and family during this difficult time."