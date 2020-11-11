Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Makes Phone Call to Kuwaiti Counterpart

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk, on Tuesday, telephoned the Kuwaiti Prime Minister, H.H Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and reviewed with him the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Dr. Hamdouk briefed his Kuwaiti counterpart on the situations in the country and the government's efforts to realize the goals of the Transitional period and the challenges facing it.

He pointed out to the signing of peace agreement in Juba and the revocation of Sudan's name from the terrorist list, appreciating the Kuwaiti diplomatic role in this connection.