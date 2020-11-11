Sudan: Influx of Ethiopian Refugees Fleeing Conflict Increases

Khartoum — The number of the Ethiopian refugees who fled the ongoing conflict in the Ethiopian Tigri region and arrived the Sudanese borders amounted to 6,000.

SUNA indicates that the numbers of those stranded on the eastern bank of the river waiting to cross to enter the safe lands inside the Sudanese territories are increasing.

A reliable source at the Refugees Commission has revealed that it expects the arrival of more than 200,000 Ethiopian to Gadarif State during the coming days, a matter that exceeds the capabilities Al-Shajarab camp, noting the importance of finding safe sites far from the borders to host the new comers.