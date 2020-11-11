Malawi: MCP Retain Lilongwe, Karonga Parliamentary Seats - UDF Wins Chikwawa By-Elections

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has retained its two parliamentary seats in in Lilongwe North West and Karonga Central Constituencies while opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) has been victorious in Makhawira Ward in Chikwawa District during the Tuesday by-elections.

In a highly contested Karonga Central where five candidates conteste ; Leonard Mwalwanda of MCP, Frank Mwenefumbo for UTM party, Ernest Mwalughali for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Nellie Sichali for Mbakuwaku Movement for Development, according to results released by Returning officer Paul Kalilombe, the MCP retained the seat with a narrow margin.

MCP's candidate Leonard Mwalwanda polled 6763 votes ahead of UTM Party's Frank Mwenifumbo who got 6021 votes.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of MCP Member of Parliament to Dr. Cornelius Mwalwanda who died few months ago Covid 19.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Commissioner Dr. Anthony Mkumbwa has hailed electoral stakeholders for conducting peaceful and orderly elections.

MEC is yet to declare the results as official.

In Lilongwe North West a seat which was held by MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera before he resigned to run and win the State presidency, has been reclaimed by the party through its candidate Mphatso Jones Boti who defeated five candidates Goodwell Ndiwo Banda (Independent), Blessings Bokola (DPP), Chimwemwe Kameta (Independent), Bryson Majoni (independent), and Christopher Njerengo (MMD).

UDF led by Atupele Muluzi has won Makhwira Ward un Chikwawa District.