Nigeria: 9m More Nigerians Now Have Access to Basic Water Supply - Minister

Mr. Suileman Adamu, Minister of Water Resources, has said that an additional nine million Nigerians now have access to potable water.

He stated this at the official launch of the 2019 Water supply, Sanitation, and hygiene, national outcome routing mapping (WASH-NORM) on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, the percentage of the population with access to basic water supply services has steadily increased from 68 percent in 2018 to 70 percent in 2019.

The minister explained that the WASH NORM survey, however, showed a decrease in access to hygiene services between 2018 and 2019.

"On access to sanitation, indicators across the country show a slight improvement as 44 percent of the population was found to have access to basic sanitation services in 2019 compared to 42 percent in 2018.

"The number of people practicing open defecation has marginally changed from 24 percent in 2018 to 23 percent in 2019," he said.

Adamu said that the WASH-NORM was an annual survey that examined the status of Water supply, Sanitation, and hygiene services across the country.

He added that the survey was borne out of the need for comprehensive data on WASH for effective monitoring of the progress the country was making towards achieving sustainable development goals target of 6.1 and 6.2

"In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen that the gaps in handwashing should immediately be seen as a major public health issue.

"In the light of the current WASH status, stronger high-level commitments with policy initiatives based on evidence-informed interventions to close the gaps in access to WASH services are needed," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He, however, stated that the challenges remained to sustain the commitments made at the national level, efficiently and sustainably domesticating them at the sub-national levels and across line ministries where implementation takes place to ensure Nigeria achieves its WASH goals.

He commended the efforts of the development partners who, he said, worked tirelessly to make NORM 11 report a reality, including the National Bureau of Statistics, UNICEF, AfDB, and the world bank

Mrs. Didi -Walson Jack, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, in her remarks, said that progress over the past decade showed that the targets for WASH were not adequately tracked due to paucity of data which subsequently hinders appropriate planning and execution of policies and programmes.

Mr. Benson Ajisegiri, speaking on behalf of the permanent secretary, said the SDGs presented the most ambitious targets for water supply, sanitation, and hygiene, as water is inextricably linked to many other sustainable development outcomes.

"It is in recognition of this enormous responsibility that the Ministry in collaboration with the National Bureau of Statistics and UNICEF has established the WASH National Outcome Routine Mapping (WASH NORM) in 2018.

He added that the objective is to make available comprehensive and qualitative data for planning, priority setting, resource mobilization, and other critical decision-making support in the WASH sector

Vanguard News Nigeria