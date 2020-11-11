Somalia: UK Offers to Help Build Link Road Between Baidoa and Mogadishu

10 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The UK Government has promised to support the South West Administration on how to reopen the road which links Baidoa to Mogadishu.

The meeting which was held in the town, and part of the officials from60th Division of the Somali National Army, Southwest state officials, members of the British embassy in Mogadishu discussed issues of security.

The meeting focused on reopening isolated areas and roads cut by al-Shabaab fighters.

Southwest Interior Minister Mohamed Abukar Abdi who led the meeting the meeting, said that the coming days will be they will start the operation which aims to weed out Alsahabab operatives isolated areas.

"The British embassy is assisting the South West Ministry of Foreign Affairs in providing security, while the 60th Division of the Somali National Army has taken responsibility for maintaining security. The plan is to move peacefully between Daynunay and Baidoa. Mogadishu and Baidoa, "said Minister Mohamed Abukar Abdi.

Alshabab which affiliated to AlQaeda are fighting in Somalia for more than a decade to topple the internationally recognised central government and establish Islamic law understood in their own interpretation.

While the group has been chased away from Mogadishu in 2011 they still remain active in Lower Shabelle, Bay and Bakool, and they carry out bombings and attacks in the capital and elsewhere in the country.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

