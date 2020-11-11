Somalia: Jubaland Launches Security Operation After Attack On Deputy Speaker

Security forces in Jubbaland forces have carried out an operation in Kismayo last night, after a grenade attack on the residence of the second deputy speaker of the parliament, Abdi Baaley.

The hand grenade attack wounded three deputy speaker of the parliament relatives who were at his home at the time of the attack.

After the attack, Jubbaland security forces went to the scene and conducted a brief search, arresting individuals, mostly youths, who are suspected to have carried out the attack.

The arrested individuals include some youth who were around the area.

The coastal city of Kismayo has seen a spate of attacks and assassinations in recent months, mostly claimed by al-Shabaab fighters.