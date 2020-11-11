Sudan Declares National Holiday On Sunday to Greet Juba Peace Agreement Signatories in Khartoum

10 November 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum / Abu Dhabi — The Council of Ministers has declared Sunday 15 November a national holiday throughout Sudan, to celebrate the arrival in Khartoum of the leaders of the armed movements that signed the Juba Peace Agreement.

The Presidential Council of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) rebel alliance that signed the peace agreement in the South Sudanese capital on October 3, arrived in the United Arab Emirates yesterday on an official visit to Abu Dhabi that would take two days to discuss with Emirati leaders ways to support the merits of the Juba Peace Agreement in Sudan.

The SRF delegation that arrived in Abu Dhabi consists of chairperson El Hadi Idris, secretary general Jibril Ibrahim, and members El Taher Hajar, Khamees Abakar, Khaled Idris, Mohamed Daoud, and Osama Saeed.

In Khartoum, the meeting of the High Committee to receive the leaders of the rebel forces, who signed the Juba Peace Agreement, approved the various committees' preparations in their final form and the celebration programme for receiving the peace agreement leaders.

The spokesperson for the Peace Leaders' Reception Committees, Prof Yousef Zein, referred to the nationalism of these celebrations and their realisation of one of the slogans of the glorious December revolution, Freedom, Peace, and Justice, which is the value of peace that everyone seeks for a return to warmth, security, peace, prosperity, and stability in Sudan.

