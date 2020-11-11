Eritrea: Desert Locust Control Continues Throughout the Country

Eritrea is making continuous effort to control Desert locust swarms coming from Ethiopia and those breeding locally starting from the end of, August 2020.

According to the Migratory Pests Control Unit of the Ministry, this time Desert locust infestation and swarms are spread almost in all regions of the country.

Reports from the unit state that, as of November 1st, 2020, more than 9,600 hectares of land in the Northern Red Sea Region, Sub-Regions of Karora, Afabet, Nakfa, Sheeb, Foro, Gelalo and Adobha have been treated.

Around 1200 hectares of land infested with local locust breeding have also been treated in all the three Sub-Regions of Southern Red-Sea.

Kerkebet and Selea are the two Sub-Regions of Gash-barka which have been under continuous locust control for the last three months in a total area of around 300 hectares.

Central and Anseba Regions also experienced locust swarms infestations amounting to 1200 and 607 hectares respectively.

The Southern Region is still the most hit region with continuous waves of locust swarms from Ethiopia. So far, around 10,500 hectares of land have been treated and vigorous control operations are underway .

In all the regions, the desert locust control operations are being conducted with extraordinary diligence of the Defence force members, farmers, local administration staff and Agricultural experts with the help of manual and motorized sprayers; and vehicle-mounted sprayers. So far, no significant crop and rangeland damage is registered.