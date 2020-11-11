Gambia: Saintfiet Forced to Change Squad Outlook

A few players have recently pulled out due to the new FIFA rule, injuries they sustained in their weekend matches and thus has forced the Belgian tactician to make frantic changes to the squad that is about to travel from Brussels to Libreville on Monday 9 November 2020.
Forward Assan Cessay and Lamin Jallow (Beck) are reported sick and thus would not be able to make the trip to Gabon while Muhammed Badamosi sustained injury. Gornik Zabrze's Alassan Manneh, Nuha Marong of Granada, Sulayman Bojang of Sarpsborg 08, Ebrima Darboe of AS Roma are all been denied by their clubs to be released largely due to the new FIFA rule.
Another notable absentee is Modou Barrow who has complained of family reasons while Yusupha Bobb would not be able to catch the flight to Brussels due to documentation problems. Alasana Jatta is also injured while Maudo Jarju has earlier announced his unavailability to the squad.
Nonetheless, Saintfiet has included the following while maintaining the core of the players for the double header.
Modou Jobe
Sheikh Sibi
Baboucar Gaye
Pa Modou Jagne
Omar Colley
Buba Sanneh
Noah Sonko Sundberg
Mohammed Mbye
Robin Utseth Björnholm Jatta
Dawda Ngum
Ebrima Sohna
Sulayman Marreh
Sainey Njie
Ebrima Colley
Musa Barrow
Buba Jobe
Ablie Jallow
Steve Trawally
Kalifa Manneh
Abdoulie Sanyang
Dembo Darboe
Adama Jammeh
The team departed Brussels on Monday afternoon on board the Special flight arranged by the GFF and the Gambia government and expected in Libreville at 21:00hrs. Players Bubacarr Sanneh and Ebrima Sohna have earlier arrived in Libreville from Banjul on Saturday 7 November with the Gambian contingent that comprises the local back room staff.
Source: GFF