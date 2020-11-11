Gambia: Saintfiet Forced to Change Squad Outlook

10 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)

A few players have recently pulled out due to the new FIFA rule, injuries they sustained in their weekend matches and thus has forced the Belgian tactician to make frantic changes to the squad that is about to travel from Brussels to Libreville on Monday 9 November 2020.

Forward Assan Cessay and Lamin Jallow (Beck) are reported sick and thus would not be able to make the trip to Gabon while Muhammed Badamosi sustained injury. Gornik Zabrze's Alassan Manneh, Nuha Marong of Granada, Sulayman Bojang of Sarpsborg 08, Ebrima Darboe of AS Roma are all been denied by their clubs to be released largely due to the new FIFA rule.

Another notable absentee is Modou Barrow who has complained of family reasons while Yusupha Bobb would not be able to catch the flight to Brussels due to documentation problems. Alasana Jatta is also injured while Maudo Jarju has earlier announced his unavailability to the squad.

Nonetheless, Saintfiet has included the following while maintaining the core of the players for the double header.

Modou Jobe

Sheikh Sibi

Baboucar Gaye

Pa Modou Jagne

Omar Colley

Buba Sanneh

Noah Sonko Sundberg

Mohammed Mbye

Robin Utseth Björnholm Jatta

Dawda Ngum

Ebrima Sohna

Sulayman Marreh

Sainey Njie

Ebrima Colley

Musa Barrow

Buba Jobe

Ablie Jallow

Steve Trawally

Kalifa Manneh

Abdoulie Sanyang

Dembo Darboe

Adama Jammeh

The team departed Brussels on Monday afternoon on board the Special flight arranged by the GFF and the Gambia government and expected in Libreville at 21:00hrs. Players Bubacarr Sanneh and Ebrima Sohna have earlier arrived in Libreville from Banjul on Saturday 7 November with the Gambian contingent that comprises the local back room staff.

Source: GFF

Read the original article on The Point.

