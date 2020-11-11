Gambia: Ali Sowe Guides CSKA Sofia to Win in Montana

10 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gambian international striker, Ali Sowe scored his Bulgarian side (CSKA Sofia's) winning goal during their 2-1 away win over Montana in their week-twelve fixtures of the Bulgarian First Division League plated at the Stadion Ogosta on Sunday.

The Bundung-born player gave his side the maximum point after scoring the winning goal in the 76 minutes of the second half, after Montana's Rayan Senhadji scored an own-goal to give CSKA Sofia the lead in the 8th minutes of the first half.

Nikolay Minkov scored the only goal for Montana in the 78th minutes which served as a consolation.

The 26-year-old striker who is not included in Scorpions Coach Tom Saintfiet's squad for the Afcon qualifiers double leg against Gabon, has so far scored three goals in ten games for CSKA Sofia in all competition with his earlier goals coming in the Europa League tournament.

The triumph has moved CSKA Sofia to third position with 21 points, while Montana occupy eleventh position with 12 points after twelve matches.

Ali Sowe and CSKA Sofia will after the International break play away to Botev Ihtiman in the Bulgarian Cup on Saturday 14 November, while Montana will travel to Boroe in the league on 22 November.

