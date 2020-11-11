Gambia: Banjul Youth Committee Inaugurated

The chairperson of National Youth Council (NYC) Ousman Fatty on Saturday presided over the inauguration of newly-elected Banjul Youth Committee at a colourful ceremony held in Banjul.

The inauguration came following the election of this executive committee by the young people of Banjul to serve them in the next two years.

Essaha Sowe, the newly elected chairperson, said he and his team are very much committed to the empowerment and development of the young people of Banjul.

He said the young people of Banjul deserved more and they will do all it takes to support youth development initiatives in the city.

He calls on partners to come up and support the young people of Banjul, adding the development of young people is key to the development of any nation.

Ousman Fatty, New Chairperson, (NYC), advised the young people of Banjul to be united for the best interest of the young people of the city.

"Unity is strength, and the young people of Banjul should lead the way because you are our capital city. You should lead in the development of the country," he said.

He called the authorities of Banjul to support young people, saying Gambian young people have talent, but only need support to harness it.

He challenged the youth of Banjul to work closely with the youth committee for the betterment of all young people of Banjul and beyond.

"Consider young people and invest in them," he said.

Momodou Lamin Bah, Public Relation Officer, Banjul City Council (BCC) representing the Lord Mayor assured the young people of Banjul of his office continues support to the development and empowerment of young people of Banjul.