Cameroon: Emy Dany Bassong - Energy Goddess On Set

The actress featured in four prominent films screened at the just-ended Ecrans Noirs Festival.

29-year-old Daniele Ngo Bassong with stage name, Emy Dany Bassong is gradually writing her name in the golden books of the Cameroonian cinema industry following the lead and supporting roles she has played in several films and web series. With over six years in the cinema business, Emy topped the screens of the Ecrans Noirs Film festival with four of her films and web series projected. They include "Pakgne" by Salem Kedy, "Enterrés" of Françoise Ellong, "2 avril" of Noëlle Kenmoe and "Samba le General" by Jean De Dieu Tchenebe.

Emy's roles in these movies which have acclaimed considerable admiration so far is thanks to a long standing career which began in 2004. She began with the movie "Le Choix" by Ghislain Towa. After these first steps, Dany says she took a break in 2016 due to the birth of her son. She came back in 2017 in the web series "Pakgne". In early 2018 she acted in another series titled "Échec Et Mat" of Saimon William Kum. In the same year, she launched a web series which was initially known as "Ma destinée" but was changed in 2019 to "Les Tcha-Kaï". 2019 seemed to be more fruitful for Dany as she played the main role in the long film of Noëlle Kenmoe titled "2 Avril". In the same year, she got a role in "Samba Le Général" of Jean De Dieu Tchenebe and later on shot the second season of her web series "Les Tcha-Kaï". Emy equally took part in a long film titled "L'ombre Du Passé". It was at the end of 2019 that Françoise Ellong integrated her in her project titled "Enterrés". In 2020, Dany acted in "Madame...Monsieur" by Ebenezer Kepombia and later on "La Nouvelle Épouse" of Gaby Ngounou. She then moved to Blaise Ntedju where she acted in "Tourbillon".

Talking of her inspiration and motivation, Emy reveals that, "Since I was 12, I always had fun talking to myself, writing little scenes, doing little comedy, without really knowing what it meant. I really like American films. Over time, I figured out where to go and what to do. I call it my American dream". Asked of how she is surviving in the complex cinema industry, the actress says, "Apart from the cinema, I just do some small businesses to hold on because to survive just from cinema is a daunting task".