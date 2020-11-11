Zimbabwe: Two More Children Saved From Child Kidnapper

Police have rescued two children aged five years and two-and-a-half years from Mutoko who were in the custody of the woman who allegedly kidnapped a child at Montagu Spar in Harare's Avenues area recently.

The two, who are now awaiting DNA tests, were brought to Harare last Friday by detectives.

Miriam Bwanali, who is still at large, is believed to have skipped the border into South Africa after police arrested her husband, Gift Chemhuru (40) of Motsi Village under Chief Chirau in Zvimba and launched a manhunt for her.

Chemhuru has since appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga facing kidnapping charges.

The kidnapped baby was found in Murombedzi, Zvimba, and police arrested Chemhuru, who was also wanted in connection with theft and motor vehicle offences.

Sources close to the investigations yesterday said the two children, a boy and a girl, were located in Mutoko, where Bwanali is alleged to have taken them for safekeeping at a relative's homestead.

It is believed that the children were kidnapped while they were aged between three weeks and one-month-old.

Sources close to the investigations said Chemhuru was the informant who tipped police about these new developments as he strongly suspects that Bwanali could have stolen these two children the same way she did the newly-born baby.

Last Friday, a team of detectives from Harare left the capital for Mutoko to locate the children who have since been taken to a children's' home in the city with the assistance of officials from the Department of Social Welfare. The two were found in good health.

Police are waiting for DNA tests to be done before locating the children's parents.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was still checking the details of the latest developments, but confirmed that they were still looking for Bwanali in connection with the case.