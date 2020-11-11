Zimbabwe: Charity Ball to Cheer Up the Needy

Senior Arts Reporter

Preparations for the fourth edition of Charity Ball, which is scheduled to take place next month at Organikks Restaurant, are at an advanced stage, with organisers confirming ticket sales and auction plan.

The Charity Ball, which is being hosted by local philanthropist and popular lifestyle coach Dr Beaullah Machiri, is running under the theme, "Together we can alleviate poverty" in a bid to raise funds to feed the less privileged in Harare communities.

The ball dubbed the "5 Million Smiles" is targeting at feeding five million people.

It will see only 100 people attending according to the Covid-19 regulations, with others joining virtually, if the funds permit.

"This is the fourth edition and because of the global pandemic, many people wanted to come, but we have limited the number to 100 according to the rules set in order to curb the spread of the virus," said Dr Machiri.

"Ticket sales have begun and those who fail to make it on time for the first 100 will still register for the virtual Charity Ball which will also happen on the same day. We are looking for sponsors who can help us on the virtual project aspect so that those who are not on the 100 can enjoy the show, as this is our dream.

"Both physical guests and those on the virtual platform will participate on the auction. We want to raise funds to buy Christmas groceries for various communities. Our target is five million people."

Dr Machiri said the Charity Ball, which is characterised by music, food, dance and fashion, will see various activities taking place.

"We have also engaged some of the local artists who will work on our themed sculptor and paintings which will be on auction," she said. "Guests are expected to dressed to kill. We are working on the prize for the best dressed guest and there will be music and food.

"In fact, it is a red carpet event. The concept is not a borrowed phenomenon as it has been happening for the past years. We have been buying groceries and hampers for the less privileged."

Dr Mashiri said the event was open to everyone.

"We will keep our guest of honour in suspense and the event is open to everyone," she said. "There is lots of entertainment and surprise gospel performances. It has been my dream of charity work.

"The event has been hosted at Meikles Hotel and managed to raise thousands of dollars which has helped some of the identified less privileged people in areas such as Hatcliffe, Epworth, Mbare, Kambuzuma and Mabvuku, among others."