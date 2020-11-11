Zimbabwe: Police Hunt for Us$1,9m Ponzi Scheme Masterminds

11 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Freeman Razemba

Crime Reporter

More than US$1,9 million was siphoned off by Kuwait Dinair Limited (KWD) in a Ponzi scheme with police now hunting the two Harare suspected fraudsters, Mpumelelo Khaya Dube (39) and Sithokozile Ndhlovu (29), who they suspect were behind the fraud.

In a Ponzi scheme early investors are paid dividends from later investments, without any money actually being earned, and eventually all such schemes collapse because ever more people are needed to be brought into the system.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police were appealing for information leading to the arrest of the two.

Between July 13 and August 6 this year Kuwait Dinair Limited swindled US$1 910 000 from people promised profits ranging from 5 percent to 100 percent. So far nothing has been recovered, said Asst Com Nyahti.

Anyone with information can contact CID Commercial Crimes Division on 0242 777646 or 0772 771 767 or the national complaints desk on 0242 703631.

The latest development comes after the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe in August stated that KWD Digital Marketing of 147 Freedom Legacy Road in Gunhill, was in violation of the Banking Act. RBZ and police started investigating KWD directors, who reportedly fled to South Africa before they could be interviewed regarding the legality of their company's operations.

KWD was offering to double deposits within four weeks, which is not possible under normal business conditions.

During the same month, police also started looking for Bevern Dzinoenda and Ambrose Chikukwa in connection with a company called Bevern Capital (Pvt) Limited that had branches in Harare and Kwekwe and was taking deposits of various amounts from people promising lucrative returns within a week, in violation of the Banking Act.

Their partner, Richard Boutros Samunda, was arrested and appeared at the Harare magistrates court charged with violating the Banking Act, with a prejudice

the State of US$2 million.

Circumstances leading to Samunda's arrest were that during 2018, allegedly acting with Dzinoenda and Chikukwa, he formed Bevern Capital for purposes of accepting deposits from people and investing the money into an unknown enterprise.

The three, through their company, would return the money to the depositors after six weeks with 50 percent interest.

On August 14 this year, the Reserve Bank, which is the sole regulator of banking institutions' activities, received information to the effect that Bevern Capital was taking deposits from people.

Investigations by the RBZ revealed that the company was not registered either under the Banking Act or the Micro-Finance Act.

Prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa said on the same date, police went to Bevern Capital's offices in Milton Park, Harare, and found them closed.

The police were said to have noted that Samunda had sent nearly 200 people away from the place after being informed that police were looking for him.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.