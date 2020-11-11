Zimbabwe: Three Games, 19 Goals Conceded, What a Mess. . . Young Mighty Warriors Thrashed 10-1 in SA

Senior Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe... ... ... ... ... ... ..(0)1

Tanzania... ... ... ... ... ... ... ..(5)10

THIS is simply unacceptable!

A goal conceded, on average, every nine minutes -- five in the first half and another five in the second half.

Surely, for a national football team, this is an insult to the image of this country and, sadly, just like what happened when we lost 0-7 against South Africa, no one will apologise for this debacle.

It's normal to lose in football, but when such humiliation becomes the order of the day, those in charge of the sport need to really take stock.

Especially, when such embarrassment is handed to these teenagers we just bundled into a team and sent them into the lion's den without any preparations.

After their seven-goal thrashing, at the hands of South Africa, the Young Mighty Warriors were hammered 1-10 by Tanzania at the COSAFA Championships, in Port Elizabeth, yesterday.

Coach Annie Konje's side were simply outclassed by the Twiga Stars to bow out of the tournament after having conceded 19 goals in three games.

On Sunday they staged a comeback, scoring three goals late in the second half, to beat lowly Comoros 3-2.

They have an outstanding game against Zambia tomorrow and the signs, considering what has happened in the last three matches, do not look good.

Zambia and Tanzania have booked their place in Saturday's final of the 2020 COSAFA Women's Under-17 Championships, sealing qualification with one round of matches, still to play.

With the senior national women's team, the Mighty Warriors, also bowing out of tournament at the group stage, the teams' shoddy preparations have been brought into focus.

The Mighty Warriors were a pale shadow of themselves as they returned home without a win, and a goal, in three matches.

Although in 2018, the Mighty Warriors failed to advance to the semi-finals of the tournament in South Africa, they had two victories and were beaten to the best runners-up slot by guests Cameroon, who had a superior goal difference in their group.

The Mighty Warriors are highly ranked, in terms of achievements, and have taken part at the Olympics before.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, things have changed for them, in recent years, with some questioning those who are now leading women's football in the country.

Although the COSAFA team was a relatively a new side, featuring some Under-20 players, it had enough veteran players to provide shape and stability.

For the Young Mighty Warriors, it was their first time to participate at the regional tournament, having missed the inaugural edition last year.

But, both teams training camps were hastily arranged by ZIFA who, at one point, mulled to withdraw the teams from the tournament.

Yesterday, the Young Mighty Warriors were down, as early as the second minute, with the Tanzanians showing their superiority from the start.

The East Africans scored again in the 8th minute, 13th minute, 19th minute, 31st minute, 50th minute, 70th minute, 78th minute, 83rd minute, 86th minute and 88th minute.

Zimbabwe pulled one back in the 78th minute, through defender Rudo Machadu.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Under-17 national team, the Young Warriors, are in camp preparing for the men's COSAFA Championships, which will be staged at the Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape.

The tournament will run from November 19 to November 29.

Zimbabwe coach is Tafadzwa Mashiri, while Prosper Kadewere, Tino's elder brother, is the new team manager.