Zimbabwe: Thunderstorms, Floods Expected

11 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Some parts of the country are expected to receive thunderstorms, which may result in flash flooding and rainfall in excess of 30mm in some areas within the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Services Department said yesterday.

In an alert, the department said the thunderstorms had begun over Matabeleland South, Midlands, Masvingo and Bulawayo Metropolitan yesterday.

"These heavy rains may also be accompanied by hail, strong winds and lightning. Similar conditions should spread north-eastward to affect Harare Metropolitan, Manicaland and all Mashonaland Provinces as well as Harare Metropolitan by Wednesday November 11. By Thursday, these should steadily ease off giving way to showery conditions in most areas, with the potential of lightning strikes being high throughout the period," said the MSD.

The public has been urged to be cautious.

"Do not attempt to cross-flooded rivers. Visibility may also be compromised during heavy downpours."

The department urged people to avoid metal objects, tall isolated trees and to stay indoors where possible.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.