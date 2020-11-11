Zimbabwe: A King and a Prince Who Inspire Each Other

Sports Reporter

WARRIORS players King Nadolo and Prince Dube are the best of friends.

But as they prepare to march into the 2021 AFCON qualifier against Algeria, in Algiers tomorrow night, the King will be looking for some inspiration from the Prince.

Nadolo, who plays for Dynamos, is the only home-based player to have been included in the team to battle the African champions.

The forward went for seven months, without playing competitive football, before he was given a run in the friendly encounter against Malawi last month.

Dube has been grabbing headlines at Tanzanian outfit Azam.

He joined Azam two months ago but has become their attacking mainstay, scoring six goals and providing five assists in 10 competitive games, for the Tanzanians.

Interestingly, the two players were on the Soccer Stars of the Year calender last year when Dube was still at Highlanders while Nadolo was with relegated TelOne.

Despite his rising profile, which has seen him being pursued by bigger clubs on the continent, Dube insists he still draws a lot of inspiration from his Warriors teammate Nadolo.

"Well, I am on top of my game but I know I haven't reached there yet," said Dube.

"My wish is always to try and take my club form to the national team.

"You know when I look at Nadolo, I see a strong character. He is a very good player who inspired, and continues to inspire me.

"I am very happy to have him in the national team.

"We are good friends and we inspire each other a lot."

Dube said he is not intimidated by the stature of the Algerians, who have gone for 20 matches without tasting defeat.

"Look, they have gone all the way for 20 games without defeat. If you convert that into hours then you will realise it's a long time since they tasted how it feels like getting defeated," he said.

"We are ready for them, that's the long and short of it.

"They have a lot of good players in their ranks, including (Manchester City forward) Riyad Mahrez but, well, what we know is we are in this game to compete and fight for what is at stake for us.

"We know what's in it for us and we can't afford to let the Algerians take the play to us.

"I am in the right form at the moment and I know for sure I have to replicate that club form in this tie.

"We have a lot of good players who can carry the day for the team."

Nadolo said he also draws a lot of inspiration from Dube.

"I am happy just to be called in the national team to represent my country," said Nadolo.

"I am confident we will win against Algeria.

"On Prince, yes, he inspires me a lot. I am very happy to be having him as my teammate at this stage.

"We inspire each other."