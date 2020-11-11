Zimbabwe: Nguru Misses Golf

CLIVE Nguru (Jnr) believes they are facing challenges, as local professional golfers, because of lack of game time.

Nguru was tipped to be one of the finest, among the emerging crop of golfers from this country, during his junior and amateur ranks.

But, he says he is no longer enjoying the sport since he turned professional.

A Prince Edward product, the 27-year-old believes Covid-19, and lack of sponsorship, have affected many professionals.

"I think we are lagging behind, in terms of game time and, without sponsorship, we can never compete with players from South Africa on the Sunshine Tour.

"Those guys get game time, week-in-week-out but, for us, we have since gone into golf coaching as a way of remaining in the sport.

"If things stabilise, I think we will have something to talk about but, at the moment, we are not managing but rather struggling.

"There are a lot of players with potential who can, or would have reached their best, but failed to do so because of lack of support," said Nguru.

Coming from a sporting family where his father Clive (Snr) is a professional golfer, Clive says things have been gloomy.

"I think we are all affected with the current situation and I don't believe we will bounce back as strong as we were before," he said.

"The failure to host the Zimbabwe Open is also a factor, for our lack of progress.

"As a professional, you will be waiting for big things, like the Zim Open and, once it is called off, it will be a major setback.