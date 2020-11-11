Africa: Besong Reveals South Sudan Squad Ahead of Uganda Double Header

South Sudan coach Ashu Cyprian Besong has named his final 26-man squad for the upcoming 2021 Total Africa Cup of Nations back to back qualifying matches against Uganda.

The Bright Stars gaffer has recalled fifteen foreign based and eleven locally based players ahead of the Match Day 3 scheduled on 12 November 2020 in Kampala, while the return match takes place at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya four days later.

Besong surprise inclusion was the little known Gudele FC Juba goalkeeper Nasir Haidar Ishka.

Wani Evans Adebo and Wol Makueth Akeen who are currently playing their trade in the Uganda Premier League are some of the notable players in the South Sudan team alongside Kenyan champions Gor Mahia's Tito Okello Odong.

The team has been mostly dominated by the players who faced Cameroon domestic based team in two friendlies last month, both ending in a goalless draw.

South Sudan trails Group B pointless, having suffered an away 1-0 loss to Malawi before falling 2-1 at home against Burkina Faso.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers*:\* Ramadan John Mayik (Malakia), Majak Maling Mawith (Melbourne City, Australia), Nasir Haidar Ishka (Gudele)

Defenders: Peter Maker Manyang (Amarat United), Mutwakil Abdelkarim Abaker (Atlabara), Rahan Angier Malong (Munuki), Omot Sebit David (Al Merrikh Juba), Godfrey Nyeko Okello (Atlona City Soccer, Australia), John Koul Chol (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Majok Bak Mathiang (Amarat United)

Midfielders: Dominic Abui Pretino (Al Khartoum, Sudan), Manyumow Achol (Kingston City FC, New Zealand), Emmanuel Thomas Lumeri (Amarat United), Stephen Pawaar Lony, (Munuki), Dominic Angelo Korenelio (Munuki), Jackson Obede Morgan (Perth SC, Australia), Abdalla Asad Musa (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Wani Ivan Adebo (Busoga United, Uganda), Chok Daniel Dau (F.C Vysocina, Czech Republic)

Forwards: Makueth Wol Akeen (Mbarara City, Uganda), Okello Tito Odong (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Kenyok Wal Athiu (Unattached), Jose Kuch Nyuar (Amarat United), Aluk Akech Mabior (Alamal Atbara, Sudan), David Majak Chan (Tusker, Kenya), Denis Yongule Daluri (Eastern Lions, Australia)