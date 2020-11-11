Africa: Tunisia Unveils 26-Man Squad for Tanzania Double Header

Tunisia coach Mondher Kebaier has announced his 26-man squad list for the upcoming Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers' double header against Tanzania.

Zamalek midfielder Ferjani Sassi and Al Ahly left back Ali Maaloul who will lock horns in the CAF Champions League final later this match are amongst those called up. Kebaier also called on Youssef Msakni, Wahbi Khazri and Nabil Makni as his line of attack.

AEK Athens defender Nassim Hnid was recalled before testing positive for COVID-19, so he was replaced by Etoile du Sahel's Saddam Ben Aziza.

Le Havre defender Ayman Ben Mohamed who won the Champions League twice with Esperance joined the list as well.

Carthage Eagles will play Tanzania on 13 November at Hamadi Agrebi Olympic stadium in Rades, before locking horns again in Dar es Salaam four days later.

Tunisia tops Group J on six points, Tanzania and Libya follow with three points each, while Equatorial Guinea trails pointless.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Farouk Ben Mustapha (Esperance), Moez Ben Chrifia (Esperance), Ayman Dahmen (CS Sfaxien), Elyes Damerji (Stade Rennais, France)

Defenders: Wajdi Kechrida (Etoile du Sahel), Mohamed Dräger (Olympiakos, Greece) Yassine Meriah (Rizespor, Turkey), Dylan Bronn (Metz, France), Saddam Ben Aziza (Etoile du Sahel), Montassar Talbi (Rizespor, Turkey), Oussema Haddadi (Kasımpaşa, Turkey), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly, Egypt)

Midfielders: Ferjani Sassi (Zamalek, Egypt), Ellyes Skhiri (FC Köln, Germany), Anis Ben Slimane (Brøndbiy IF, Denmark), Aymen Ben Mohamed (Le Havre, France), Seifeddine Khaoui (Olympique de Marseille, France), Naim Sliti (Al-Ittifaq, Saudi Arabia), Marc Lamti (Hannover, Germany), Elyes Jlassi (US Monastir), Hamza Rafia (Juventus, Italy), Mohamed Amine Ben Amor (Etoile du Sahel), Saad Bguir (Abha, Saudi Arabia)

Forwards: Wahbi Khazri (Saint-Étienne, France), Nabil Makni (Chievo Verona, Italy), Youssef Msakni (Al-Duhail, Qatar)