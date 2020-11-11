Sudan: Saghiroon Affirms Important Role of Universities in Peace Building

Khartoum — Minister of Higher Education and Scientif Research, Professor Intesar Saghiroon has reiterated importance of peace building,, role of Sudanese universities, peace research and studies centers in promoting peace culture the country-wide along with raising awareness and values of tolerance and co-existence among members of communities.

This came Tuesday while she was addaressing a a one-day workshop about " the Role of Higher Education in Peace Building."

The Minister said achievement of peace was the top priority of the transitional government , referring to vital role that the communities colleges could play in serving the communities.

She called that peace centers should be linked with communities development colleges to achieve the aspired goals.

Professor Gumaa Konda from Bahri University pointed to important role of higher education in peace building and said that higher education should be neutral institution.

UNESCO Representative, Engineer Abdul Gadir Abdeen disclosed that the organization is now implementing project of capacity building , cementing peaceful co-existence and other programs.

It is be noted that the workshop discussed several scientific papers about dictating science for seraving sustainable development in the conflict areas , role of Sudanese women in peace process, using arts in heightening and promoting peace culture and tribal disputes and border connection and their impacts on the Sudanese social peace presented by a number of lecturers and specialists.

The workshop came as part of series of specialized workshops the Ministry of Higher Education held in the last period in order to come out with a scientific conclusions to be key for resolution of current issues of concern to the country.