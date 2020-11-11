Sudan: TSC Civilian Component Meets Alliance of Civil Forces

10 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The civilian component of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) held a meeting at the Republican Palace today with the Alliance of Civil Forces and discussed a number of issues top of which peace and the process of political transition in the country.

Representative of Alliance of Civil Forces Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed said in a press statement that the meeting affirmed importance of expediting formation of the commissions, indicating that completion of the peace process in the country would help in making the political transition a success.

He pointed out that the meeting underscored importance of maintaining contacts between the alliance and all components of the transitional government

