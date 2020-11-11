Sudan: Court of 1989 Coup Plotters Adjourns Its Sitting

10 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The court trying the perpetrators of the 1989 coup, headed by Judge Hon. Essam-Eddin Mohamed Ibrahim, adjourned its sitting that was held here today to next Tuesday to continue hearing the defendants' defense responses to the prosecutor's inaugural speech.

The court heard at its sitting today responses by a number of defense lawyers for the accused in the 1989 coup case to the prosecution's statement, which was made by Attorney General Hon Taj Al-Sir Ali Al-Hibir.

The judge of the court asked accused Dr. Ali Al-Haj and Ibrahim Al-Sanousi to leave the court hall after the doctor treating them requested that their health condition do not tolerate shortage of oxygen at the court hall after the power cut, which also caused delay in the start of the court sitting.

