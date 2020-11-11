Sudan: Arman. - We Now Live in New Era

Damazin — Head of Advanced Delegation of the Revolutionary Front (RF) for Preaching Peace Yasir Arman said Tuesday at the meeting of the delegation with Blue Nile State cabinet and the state security committee that the delegation arrived in Blue Nile, to preach a new dawn for the state which he said had suffered from war woes.

"We now live in new era after the glorious December Revolution." Arman said.

He explained that the peace agreement would increase the joint cooperation between the various parties, saying each party could play a new role for serving the people of the Blue Nile State.

He stresses that the peace agreement has brought in real solutions for the two areas. He adds that the agreement stipulates self-rule for Blue Nile and allocates 40% of state resources for the State.