Sudan: Sovereignty Council Eulogizes Dr. Saeb Erekat

Khartoum — The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Lieutenant General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, and members of the council eulogized the Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Dr. Saeb Erekat, who passed away today.

The Sovereignty Council eulogized Dr. Saeb Erekat as prominent Arab leader and struggler who had dedicated his life for serving the Palestinian cause and the struggle of the Palestinian people for obtaining their legitimate rights.