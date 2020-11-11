Gambia: TARUD Presents 2000 Face Masks to Gunjur Schools

Trust Agency for Rural Development (TARUD) recently presented 2,000 facemasks to Gunjur Lower Basic, Upper Basic and Senior Secondary Schools to support the re-opening of schools and ensuring that students and teachers are protected from COVID-19.

In presenting, Baai E.Jabang, TARUD executive directoracknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted lives and disrupted education, health and other services critical to the growth and well-being of various sections of the population.

He indicated that facemasks are vital to the re-opening of schools and his agency will ensure students are supported to adhere to the WHO precautionary guidelines within the school premises for their safety and well-being.

He commended Marlborough Brandt group and St. James Palace Health Management for the financial support.

Bridget Tabou Correa of the National Social Protection Secretariat said that following the declaration of a State of Public Emergency on 26 March 2020 by the president of the Republic, His Excellency Adama Barrow in response to the country's first confirmed COVID-19 cases, schools and other public spaces were closed, in order to curb the spread of the virus and ensure that the population is protected.

She highlighted that the presentation of the masks is in a bid to ensure that students have a safe and healthy environment while expressing hope that the masks will not only support the students, teachers but even their families and people they interact with.

Dr. Ahmed Manjang advised the beneficiary students to alwaysmake best use of the donated items and adhere to the Ministry of health and WHO guidelines.

The principals of Gunjur SSS, Barrow Bojang and UBS Sainey Colley respectively, all applauded TARUD for the gesture.

Both acknowledged that thehumanitarian gesture will go a long way in ensuring strict adherence to the safe school protocols and more importantly, it will complement the efforts of Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

