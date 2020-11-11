Gambian Association in Norway Gives Over 70 Laptops to Institutions, Schools

Gambian Association in Norway through its representative in The Gambia, Sheik Tijan Nyang recently donated seventy-five laptops to various institutions and schools in the country.

The beneficiary institutions and schools include St. Augustine High School, National Library, Jeshwang Juvenile Wing Prisons and Fajara Skills Center, among others.

The association in the past had donated items to the University of The Gambia, Gambia College, Gambia High School, ITToG, Kerewan Upper Basic and Secondary Schools, Demfai School and Banjul City Council. In November 2019, the association also reached out to the Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) with presentation of a cheque amounting toD100,000 as their contribution towards victims' support.

In presenting, Sheik TijanNyang, a representative of the association in The Gambia, applauded the members for their continuous support to various institutions in the country.

The donation, he said, is not the first time the association making presentation or donations to different institutions in the country, recalling that the association's gesture even included disaster victims.

"The association has also contributed to paying school fees for students in the medical, law schools among others. Also there is a sponsorship package given out by the association with supports from different individuals to the needy students."

He therefore thanked the School management of Kuben High School, Oslo and its Rector MrKjell Hauge for their foresight.

He equally extended appreciation to all members of the association and in particular Omar Drammeh the secretary general for being very active in the association.