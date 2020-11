The Independent Electoral Commission has released the official results of Kerr ward by election:

Awa Gaye NPP 1364 votes

Yama Cham GDC 700 votes

Wuyeh Jarra APRC 446 votes

Mamadou Sillah UDP 257 votes

