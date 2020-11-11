Gambia: 'President Barrow Is Committed to Reducing Poverty'

10 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The deputy permanent secretary, programs/projects at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs has acknowledged that president Adama Barrow is committed to reducing poverty and improving the well-being of his citizenry.

Mrs. Juldeh Ceesay made these remarks on Saturday at the start of a five-day training for 30 Youth on entrepreneurship organised by the National Enterprise Development Initiative (NEDI) at West Coast Regional Education campus in Brikama.

She maintained that President Barrow's government is determined to realize its commitment to leave no youth behind as it recognises that youth are engines of growth and are essential pillar for any development.

"In order to meet the pronouncement made by President Adama Barrow for youth development had approved the Youth and Sports Development Levy to generate a responsive development roadmap linked to the National Development Plan (NDP) 2018-2021," she said.

This, Youth and Sports Development Levy, she added, is a basket of funds coordinated by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs and implemented by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to address the aspirations and needs of the Gambian Youths and Sport development.

"The Youth and Sports Development Levy funds are also meant for implementation of programs in accordance with MoYs policy strategy and objectives."

DPS Ceesay added that the Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs had made emphasis for government resources to be committed to Youth and Sports Development Levy to meet the development goals for youth empowerment and job creation.

"The youth and sports development levy funds plays a critical role in driving economic development in the country by promoting economic transformation and diversified production by Gambian youth through training programs, access to finance and provision of capital, mentoring and coaching."

Read the original article on The Point.

