Kenya: More Covid-19 Cases as 19 Patients Succumb to Virus

The Ministry of Health has reported 756 new cases of Covid-19 in Kenya in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases in country to 63,244.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also announced on Monday that 19 patients succumbed to the virus within the same period of time. The latest deaths have raised national fatalities to 1,130.

CS Kagwe said the new cases are from 4,316 samples that were tested in the last 24 hours.

The CS also said that the number of recovered patients has risen by 728 to 42, 659.

From the latest recoveries, 645 are from home-based care programs, while 83 have been discharged from various hospitals.

From the latest cases, 731 are Kenyans while 25 are foreigners. In terms of gender 478 are males and 278 females.

The youngest is a one-year-old infant, while the oldest is 81 years old.

County infections

Nairobi, with 371, had the highest number from the latest confirmed cases, followed by Mombasa 82, Kiambu 52, Busia 39, Uasin Gishu 34, Kajiado 27, Kakamega 18, Nyeri 17, Machakos 17, Nakuru 14, Kisumu 13 and Kilifi 10.

More cases were reported in Meru 8, Kisii 7, Nandi 5, Nyamira 5, Laikipia 4, Homa Bay 4, Lamu 4, Kericho 4, Nyandarua 3, Murang'a 3, Narok 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Vihiga 2 and Isiolo 2.

Bomet, Bungoma, Taita Taveta, Tana River, Turkana, Trans Nzoia, Kitui, Tharaka Nithi and Wajir reported one new case each.

At the same time, Kagwe said 1,331 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,843 are on home-based isolation and care.

Fifty nine patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 21 of whom are on ventilatory support and 33 on supplemental oxygen. Another 90 are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of whom 74 are in the general wards, while 16 are in the High depenecy Unit (HDU)