Kenya/Comoros: Wanyama Shines for Montreal Impact as Comoros Lie in Wait

Kenyan international Victor Wanyama put up a man-of-the-match performance on Sunday night for 10-man Montreal Impact and was set to jet out for international duty with Harambee Stars.

The Harambee Stars skipper scored a goal in their 3-2 win over D.C.United on the final day of the regular season to clinch a place in the MLS Cup playoffs at Audi Field.

Wanyama is now expected to link up with the rest of his teammates ahead of Wednesday's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Stars will then head to Comoros for the reverse on November 15.

In a performance described by Wanyama's employers as a lion's performance, the Lion of Muthurwa made seven recoveries as Montreal came from behind twice to collect maximum points and a ticket to stay in contention for the crown.

Thierry Henry's men started the Easter Conference fixture on a wrong footing as United took the lead in ninth minute through Donovan Pines.

Aware of the magnitude of the match, Montreal fought hard in search of an equaliser which came four minutes later through Spaniard Bojan Krkic.

Romell Quioto missed a decent chance to put Montreal 2-1 up in the 31st minute. The chance came back to haunt Montreal as they were punished just two minutes later by Ola Kamara.

Montreal had another chance just before the break, but United goalkeeper Bill Hamid made two fine saves.

Both sides started the second half brightly with the first chance falling to United, who had an effort blocked by Senegalese goalkeeper Clement Diop in the 51st, and then cleared to safety by a Montreal defender.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Three minutes after Ugandan Mustapha Kizza made his debut, Wanyama levelled the scores after ripping into the top corner with a powerful header in the 74th minute from a corner-kick delivered by Quioto.

Honduran forward Quioto made amends for missing a glorious chance in the first half by scoring the winning goal in the 88th minute after he received a pass in the box from Mason Toye.

Henry's side finished this fixture with 10 men after midfielder Samuel Piette was shown a straight red card in injury time.

Montreal, who had lost three back-to-back matches, completed the Eastern Conference in ninth place with 26 points from 23 matches. They will face New England Revolution, who finished eighth with 32 points, on November 20 in the post-season playoffs.

Seattle Sounders, who have employed Kenyan Handawalla Bwana, wrapped up the Western Conference in second place after thumping seventh-ranked San Jose Earthquakes 4-1.

Kenya and Comoros along with African giants Egypt and Togo are in Group 'G' of the 2021 Afcon qualifying tournament. Comoros tops the group with four points followed by Kenya and Egypt, who have clawed two points each. Togo is at the bottom with a solitary point.