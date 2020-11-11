Angola National Day

11 November 2020
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the American people and the Government of the United States, I offer my congratulations to all Angolans as you commemorate 45 years of independence.

I was honored to visit Angola this year to discuss how to broaden and deepen our strategic partnership. The United States welcomes Angola's dedication to political and economic reforms and increased transparency, and we urge Angola to continue its efforts to improve its investment climate to better attract greater private sector interest. We also appreciate Angola's positive role building regional security.

Please accept my best wishes for a joyous National Day and the year ahead.

Copyright © 2020 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

