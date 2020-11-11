Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Records 152 New Cases, Two Deaths

11 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

The 152 new cases are reported from nine states.

Nigeria recorded 152 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths, new data from the country's infectious disease agency, NCDC, showed Tuesday night.

With the latest update, Nigeria's COVID-19 total case count increased to 64,336, keeping it fifth on the list of African countries hit hardest by the disease, behind Ethiopia, Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa.

The total death toll is now 1,160 with the two new fatalities added to the tally.

Meanwhile, more people have recovered from the virus even as fears of an imminent and more devastating second wave of infections gain momentum.

Of the over 64,000 infections, about 60,333 persons have been discharged from hospitals after treatment, but about 3, 000 active cases remain in the country.

The 152 new cases were reported from nine states - Lagos (93), FCT (21), Oyo (15), Rivers (11), Bauchi (7), Kwara (2), Bayelsa (1), Edo (1), Plateau (1).

With 93 new infections on Tuesday, more than half of the daily tally, Lagos further stretched its lead on the number of infections to over 22,000, about a third of the country's total.

Abuja, Nigeria's capital, and the second-most impacted city with a total of over 6,000 cases also came second on Tuesday with 21 infections.

Currently, Nigeria has tested about 687,952 of its 200 million population.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times.

