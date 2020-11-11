Somalia: Taiwan Sends Experts to Somaliland in New Bid to Enhance Ties

Taiwan will send a team from the development sector to work on agriculture, telecommunications, and health projects in Somaliland this month, according to the Twain Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Tawain administration said the group would lead the delivery of aid to self-declared of Somaliland.

At the end of November, the International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) will send a relief team to Somaliland to open an office based on work starting in 2021.

A four-member delegation has already toured the area and is preparing activities on projects including increasing vegetable production, improving government use of information technology, and health care for infants and pregnant women.

Taiwan opened her office in Hargeisa in August and is seen as a major victory for Taiwanese diplomacy. Somaliland opened an office in Taipei on September 9th.

On August Taiwan and Somaliland announced they had established official relations.

Somaliland, a self-declared state in East Africa with a population of nearly 3.5 million, is yet to be recognized by the international community. However, it has its own flag, parliament and currency.