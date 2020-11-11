Namibia: Youngsters Deliver Beyond Expectation in Hopsol League

The MTC HopSol Youth Soccer League again lived up to expectations over the weekend when youngsters from the various participating teams brought their A-games to the Khomasdal and Sam Nujoma stadiums where the matches took place.

The action began on Friday with the U/17 matches, which saw Kaizen Football Academy (KFA) thrashing Greefies 5-1, while Kasaona Football Academy got the better of A. Shipena Secondary School after beating them 2-1 to claim maximum points on the day. Ramblers on the other hand secured a comfortably 2-0 win over Swallows.

The U/15 category saw Fortis Football Academy (FFA) going down 5-0 to Kasaona Football Academy and Deutscher Turn-und Sportverein (DTS) also lost 2-1 to Athletic Club Football Academy (AFCA), while Ramblers and Swallows shared spoils in a 1-all draw.

On Saturday, action continued in the U/17 category with KFA beating Windhoek Gymnasium 1- 0 and FFA suffering a loss against Kasaona Football Academy. DTS were on form as they cruised to a 2-1 win against ACFA.

Meanwhile, the U/13 category saw DTS beating Swallows 2-1 while Ramblers also registered a 2-1 win over KFA. In the U/12 category, Physical Active Youth (PAY) suffered a 6-0 defeat at the hands of ACFA, while Football School Windhoek (FSW) got the better of Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) with a 6-2 victory.

In the U/11 category, FSW beat Swallows 4-3 to collect maximum points, while ACFA thrashed DTS by 15-0 and SKW overcame Ramblers via an 8-1 win. The U/10 category action saw AFCA beat Windhoek Football Club (WFC) 2-0 and DTS played to a 1-all draw against SKW.

In the U/9 category, Swallows lost to ACFA 11-8 and SKW defeated Windhoek Gymnasium 5-, while ACFA beat Ramblers 9-1. SKW also secured a 5-0 win over Windhoek Gymnasium and Ramblers lost 9-1 to ACFA 1 while Swallows suffered a 6-7 loss to Windhoek Gymnasium.

