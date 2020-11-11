Namibia: Youngsters Deliver Beyond Expectation in Hopsol League

10 November 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maurice Kambukwe

The MTC HopSol Youth Soccer League again lived up to expectations over the weekend when youngsters from the various participating teams brought their A-games to the Khomasdal and Sam Nujoma stadiums where the matches took place.

The action began on Friday with the U/17 matches, which saw Kaizen Football Academy (KFA) thrashing Greefies 5-1, while Kasaona Football Academy got the better of A. Shipena Secondary School after beating them 2-1 to claim maximum points on the day. Ramblers on the other hand secured a comfortably 2-0 win over Swallows.

The U/15 category saw Fortis Football Academy (FFA) going down 5-0 to Kasaona Football Academy and Deutscher Turn-und Sportverein (DTS) also lost 2-1 to Athletic Club Football Academy (AFCA), while Ramblers and Swallows shared spoils in a 1-all draw.

On Saturday, action continued in the U/17 category with KFA beating Windhoek Gymnasium 1- 0 and FFA suffering a loss against Kasaona Football Academy. DTS were on form as they cruised to a 2-1 win against ACFA.

Meanwhile, the U/13 category saw DTS beating Swallows 2-1 while Ramblers also registered a 2-1 win over KFA. In the U/12 category, Physical Active Youth (PAY) suffered a 6-0 defeat at the hands of ACFA, while Football School Windhoek (FSW) got the better of Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) with a 6-2 victory.

In the U/11 category, FSW beat Swallows 4-3 to collect maximum points, while ACFA thrashed DTS by 15-0 and SKW overcame Ramblers via an 8-1 win. The U/10 category action saw AFCA beat Windhoek Football Club (WFC) 2-0 and DTS played to a 1-all draw against SKW.

In the U/9 category, Swallows lost to ACFA 11-8 and SKW defeated Windhoek Gymnasium 5-, while ACFA beat Ramblers 9-1. SKW also secured a 5-0 win over Windhoek Gymnasium and Ramblers lost 9-1 to ACFA 1 while Swallows suffered a 6-7 loss to Windhoek Gymnasium.

-mkambukwe@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.