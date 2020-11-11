Malawi: Pan African Parliament Courts Malawi's President, Speaker On Sexual Violence

10 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Pan African Parliament acting president Bouras Djamel says his delegation is to discuss with President Lazarus Chakwera and Speaker of parliament Catherine Gotani Hara to find solutions to the increasing cases of rape and defilement in the country.

Djamel said this after meeting Justice Minister Titus Mvalo on Tuesday in Lilongwe.

"There is need to tighten the laws to protect women and children. The protection of women, children and human rights are fundamental for Pan African Parliament," he said.

Mvalo has told Bouras that Malawi already has laws in place which protect women and children, including the Domestic Violence Act, Gender Equality Act and the penal code.

"Perhaps where we need to act more is on interpretation, sometimes when we take matters to court, we get sentences that are lenient.

"So we will be working with the courts to ensure that the sentences are given in a manner that is acceptable," he said.

Other issues that were discussed between Mvalo and the Pan African Parliament delegation include Continental Free Trade Area and the Malabo Protocol which seeks to create an African Court of Justice and Human Rights which Malawi is yet to ratify.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.