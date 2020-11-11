Malawi: Court Adjourns 4 DPP 'Rebels' Case, Sustains Nakhumwa's Injunction

10 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

The High Court in Lilongwe has adjourned to Monday next week a case in which four Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) "rebels" are challenging their expulsion from the opposition party.

The court has also sustained an injunction DPP vice president for the south Kondwani Nankhumwa obtained to remain as Leader of Opposition in parliament.

The four; Nankhumwa, secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey, Treasurer General Jappie Mhango and Mulanje west MP Yusuf Nthenda had also their injunction sustained to remain as members of the party.

Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda heard arguments from both sides; the DPP lawyers and the party "rebels" lawyers side and is expected to deliver the ruling on Monday on whether the party has the powers to fire Nankhumwa as Leader of Opposition in parliament and has grounds to fire Nankhumwa, Jeffrey, Mhango and Nthenda as party leaders and members.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times.

